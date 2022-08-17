M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 134.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

