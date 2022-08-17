M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NOBL stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

