M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,023 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

