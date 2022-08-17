M&T Bank Corp Sells 133 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,528,000 after buying an additional 135,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

