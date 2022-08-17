M&T Bank Corp Sells 175 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

