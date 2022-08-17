M&T Bank Corp Sells 806 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 706,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,264.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 667,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,362,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

