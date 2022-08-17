M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

