M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $397,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PriceSmart by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $752,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at $253,257,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $752,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,163. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $88.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

