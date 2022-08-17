M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

