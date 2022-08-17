Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Institutional Trading of Nam Tai Property

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

