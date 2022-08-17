National Bank Financial Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$61.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.