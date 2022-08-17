National Bankshares Increases Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

