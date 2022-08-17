Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Natuzzi
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
