NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,089.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NBTB opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.56. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

