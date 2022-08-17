NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.44

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $26.14. NETGEAR shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 189,644 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,497 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $100,430.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,218.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $434,432. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

