New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,632 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Core & Main by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,099 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Core & Main by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 807,045 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,799,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,464,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE CNM opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

