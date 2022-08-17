New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

