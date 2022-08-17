New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

