New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Prothena by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Trading Down 1.7 %

Prothena stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $419,994.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,597 shares of company stock worth $3,864,454 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

