New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,409 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,133.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Quanterix news, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Masoud Toloue bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,133.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and have sold 3,097 shares worth $51,159. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $361.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

