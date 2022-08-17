New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 39,757 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.