New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 49,630 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

RPT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $932.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

