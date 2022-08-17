New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,446 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:LTC opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

