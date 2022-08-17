New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,498 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 103,718 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 393.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

