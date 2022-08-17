New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

