New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

