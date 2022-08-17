New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

