New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRO. Barclays cut their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.