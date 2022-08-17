New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 324,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 172,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

