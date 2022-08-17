New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.41 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 11.6% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in St. Joe by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.0 %

St. Joe Announces Dividend

JOE stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.17. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

St. Joe Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.