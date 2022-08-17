New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

