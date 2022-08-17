New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Park National by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park National by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

PRK opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

