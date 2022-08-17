New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.51 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

