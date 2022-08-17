New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,739 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

TROX opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.90. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 13.55%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

