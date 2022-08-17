New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

