New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.7% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 613,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $8,052,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 505,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $3,155,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.90. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

