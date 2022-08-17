New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

CPK stock opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

