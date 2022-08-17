New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 27,772 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

ILPT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.