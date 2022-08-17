New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,137 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,437 shares of company stock valued at $40,592,236 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.