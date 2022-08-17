New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,301 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

