New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

