New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Guess’ Price Performance

GES stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

