New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

