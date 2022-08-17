New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NXRT opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.