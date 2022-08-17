New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,365 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.