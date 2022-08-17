New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 186 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.13 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

