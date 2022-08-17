New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,536 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

