New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,335 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

