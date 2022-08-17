New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,141 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 501,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.78.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

