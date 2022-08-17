New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,318 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,393 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

